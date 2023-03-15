Salman Khan told to 'apologise or be ready for consequences' as Lawrence Bishnoi issues threat to actor

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked actor Salman Khan to apologise or be 'ready to face the consequences'. In a new interview, Lawrence threatened the actor saying that he will 'break his ego sooner or later'. Last year in June, Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending a 'threat letter' to Salman and his father-lyricist Salim Khan. (Also Read | Salman Khan and father Salim Khan receive threat letter)

The note had read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)" referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The note was allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, though he had denied his involvement in it.

In an interview with ABP news, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

He also added, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything."

In August last year, the Mumbai Police issued a firearm license for self-protection to Salman. After the threats, Salman was reportedly given a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government in November last year. It means that he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times.

Last year, news agency ANI, quoted Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal saying that Lawrence Bishnoi gang members 'tried to befriend the staff of Salman's house'.

The official had said, "They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan's fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him."

