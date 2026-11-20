Actors Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh visited Hyderabad on Friday to promote their upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace with Apoorva Lakhia. While there, Salman addressed criticism of the film’s recently released trailer. He also spoke about the speculation surrounding AI use in the film, shutting down these ‘specialists’ for not focusing on the story of a soldier.

Salman Khan addresses criticism for Maatrubhumi trailer

Salman Khan addressed criticism for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi's trailer. (AFP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the press conference in Hyderabad, Salman was asked about the trolling after Maatrubhumi’s trailer had received; he said, “If talking badly about my film or me helps them gain views, or followers, or helps them gain fame and make money, I am more than happy. God bless them.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

He also addressed those who thought the whole film was shown in the film, saying, “Those saying this is too long or thinking that we have shown the whole film, we haven’t. I will show you the whole film on December 4. What is it that they say? Never judge a book by its cover? But you have already judged it by its cover. Now what will happen when things flip? God willing, it will. Now, if you found so many points to pick from in a 5-minute trailer, imagine how much will you find in a two and a half hour film.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Featured Video

Slams ‘AI specialists’ picking apart promos

{{^usCountry}} After the song Madirapan from Maatrubhumi was released, there were those who believed Salman did not shoot for it, or alleged AI usage. The trailer also faced similar scrutiny. Seemingly addressing the chatter around both, Salman said, “Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the song Madirapan from Maatrubhumi was released, there were those who believed Salman did not shoot for it, or alleged AI usage. The trailer also faced similar scrutiny. Seemingly addressing the chatter around both, Salman said, “Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor also added, “Are these people AI specialists? Are they VFX specialists? They think it does not look like Salman Khan shot this scene; it must be someone else. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that I might not see all this, but my team does.” Salman also pointed out that scenes shot in real locations have been criticised for the supposed use of VFX. He sarcastically thanked the naysayers, asking them not to concentrate on the soldiers or the story they were showing.

Maatrubhumi was initially titled Battle of Galwan and is touted to show the skirmishes between India and China. The film will be released in theatres on December 4.