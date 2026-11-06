Salman Khan says fans' focus should be on Rama and Sita in Ramayana, not on ' 4000 crore budget or VFX'

Ramayana Part 1 is not only the most anticipated film of the year but also the most expensive film in Indian history. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released worldwide on a grand scale on November 5. Actor Salman Khan has now spoken about the release of Ramayana and addressed the much-discussed ₹4,000 crore budget of the film franchise.

What Salman said

Salman Khan has shared his stance on the narrative surrounding Ramayana release.

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At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Salman Khan was asked about Ramayana. The actor shared, "I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par (I think the discussion on Ramayana should be on the scripture and not on the VFX or cost of production). I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don't think ki that is correct.

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He stressed, "I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye - Rama, Ravana, Sita. (The focus should shift on the characters- Rama, Ravana and Sita)." Salman also said that Lord Ram was a good son, a good husband, a good father and a good warrior. The same qualities also applied to his character in Maatrubhumi, said the actor.

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About Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.

The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta. The film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within two days of release.

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under his Salman Khan Films banner. It also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan and Vipin Bhardwaj. The film will be released in theatres on December 4.