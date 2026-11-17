Salman Khan recently gave the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace a reason to remember their time on the project. The actor hosted a get-together at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12, where he surprised the team with luxury Swiss watches. The gathering came just two days after the film’s trailer launch and was planned as a way for Salman to thank everyone who had been part of the film’s journey.

Salman Khan with the team of Maatrubhumi.

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According to reports, the team was initially told that the meeting would be about the film’s promotional plans. However, what they thought would be a work-related gathering turned into a celebration, with Salman handing out expensive watches to the people who had stayed with the project through its ups and downs.

Salman Khan gifts luxury watches to Maatrubhumi team

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According to reports by Free Press Journal, Mid-Day, Deccan Chronicle and Rediff, Salman gifted around 20 to 25 watches, with each timepiece reportedly costing between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh. The watches were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company.

The actor chose different brands for the men and women in the team. Male cast and crew members received watches from Longines and TAG Heuer, while the women were gifted Rado timepieces. Salman personally handed over the gifts as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the film.

Who attended the celebration at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse?

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{{^usCountry}} Director Apoorva Lakhia was present at the gathering, along with actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai. Dialogue writer Chintan Shah was also among those who attended. Some members of the team shared pictures and glimpses from the evening on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Apoorva Lakhia was present at the gathering, along with actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai. Dialogue writer Chintan Shah was also among those who attended. Some members of the team shared pictures and glimpses from the evening on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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The get-together was held shortly after the film’s trailer was launched in Mumbai on November 10. It gave the cast and crew an opportunity to come together and celebrate before the film’s release.

When will Maatrubhumi: MayWar Rest in Peace release?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film has seen multiple changes to its production and release schedule, making its journey to the big screen a long one.

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The film is now scheduled to release in theatres across India on December 4, 2026. It will mark Salman Khan’s first theatrical release of the year.