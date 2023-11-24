Salman Khan says he worked with everyone in ‘2-3 hero films’: Younger generation doesn't want to do it for some reason

Actor Salman Khan has spoken about working in two or three hero films and shared how he likes it. In an interview with Zoom, Salman also said that the 'younger generation doesn't want to do it'. Salman also explained how the box office collections of multi-hero movies mint double the amount of single-hero films. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan talk about coming together in that hit Pathaan scene: 'I missed being on screen with him') Salman Khan has worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol.

Salman Khan on working in 2-3 hero films

Salman said, “When we were growing up we did all double heroes. I keep on saying this jab mera ek time pe aesa hua tha k, 'Log nahi arahe picture dekhne mein (when this happened to me 'people aren't watching my film). Sunny Deol saab kidhar hai chadh jao, Sanjay Dutt saab kidhar hai chadh jao (Let me work with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt sir). Yeh do heroes the, unke fans, humare fans (There were two heroes, their fans, my fans), when they see us together the collections is almost double and more.”

Salman Khan talks about ‘younger generation’

He also added, "I worked with (inaudible), I worked with Sanjay Kapoor as well, Anil Kapoor. I worked with everyone. This younger generation doesn't want to do it for some strange reason. I think it's a d*** good thing that you get to work with Shah Rukh (Khan) again. If Aamir (Khan) does some other kind of spy verse then you get to work with Aamir as well, I worked with Aki (Akshay Kumar). Ya, I worked with everyone basically. I think the films I've done with two and three heroes like No Entry, Anil (Kapoor), myself and Fardeen (Khan) they were all been super duper hits. The journey also is fantastic, that 100-50 days that you spend on set is a lot of fun."

Salman's 2-3 hero films

Salman has worked in movies, which also featured other actors including Falak and Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), Saajan (1991), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Jeet (1996), Auzaar (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Hello Brother and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Chal Mere Bhai (2000).

He also featured in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Phir Milenge (2004). He also starred in No Entry (2005), Baabul and Jaan-E-Mann (2006), Salaam-e-Ishq and Partner (2007), Hello, Yuvvraaj and Heroes (2008) and Race 3 (2018) among others.

