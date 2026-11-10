Samantha Ruth Prabhu skips elaborate maternity shoot, shares relaxed picture with baby bump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy with a new picture on Instagram. Putting a fun spin on the elaborate maternity shoot trend, the actor shared a relaxed picture of herself showing off her baby bump.

Samantha's fun take on maternity shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently put a fun spin on maternity shoot trend.

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In the picture shared by Samantha, she is relaxing against a pile of cushions on a sofa, dressed in a red printed kurta and white trousers. Sporting sunglasses, she stretches out her legs and rests both hands on her baby bump.Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samantha captioned it, "Consider this my maternity shoot."

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{{^usCountry}} Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are preparing to welcome their first child together. Samantha recently gave fans a glimpse of Raj taking on his fatherly duties as he assembled a baby monitor floor stand ahead of the baby's arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are preparing to welcome their first child together. Samantha recently gave fans a glimpse of Raj taking on his fatherly duties as he assembled a baby monitor floor stand ahead of the baby's arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor has also been documenting her fitness journey during pregnancy. In one video, she shared glimpses of herself doing squats during the first month of pregnancy, with the clip transitioning to show her performing the exercise again in the ninth month. She captioned the post, "#9 . The final lap."

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Samantha on motherhood

In an earlier interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor revealed that she found out she was pregnant when she shooting Thassadiya song for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. She said, "I was shooting for Thassadiya, and I had just found out. I had to go and do the steps, and I was having a little bit of sickness at that time. So, well, I guess everything just aligned. I am truly excited, and really, I do believe it when everyone tells me, 'Having a child changes your entire life.' I think I'm ready for that change."

About Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's love story

Samantha and Raj first worked together on the second season of the web series The Family Man, which premiered in 2021. They later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan. Their dating rumours began making headlines in 2024, with the two gradually sharing glimpses of each other on social media. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

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About Samantha's latest work

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram (2026), in which she also served as a producer. She has also been associated with the upcoming Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.