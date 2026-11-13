Samay Raina takes a dig at the box office performance of Toxic in front of Huma Qureshi on India's Got Latent

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was supposed to be Yash’s grand comeback to the big screen. The Geetu Mohandas film saw the ‘Rocking Star’ of Kannada cinema return to the silver screen for the first time in four years, following the KGF films. Made on a massive budget with a huge star cast and a grand scale, the film had everything going for it. But the film underperformed at the box office and wind up under ₹350 crore.

What Samay told Huma

Huma Qureshi was a guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

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Huma Qureshi played Elizabeth in Toxic. The actor was one of the celebrity guests who appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During the episode, Samay did not miss the opportunity to mention Toxic and took a dig at its box office performance. He said, "Usually people come on India's Got Latent, and then their movie flops. You're the first one to flop a movie and then show up here."

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Huma quipped, "Dude, I just acted in a movie named Toxic, you're literally toxic in life." Samay playfully added, "But at least people watch me." Huma then said that nowadays there's also hate-watching that gets a high metric these days so no wonder India's Got Latent is on top. Samay giggled and said the same will apply for Toxic, and recalled watching a lot of sex scenes in the trailer itself. Huma laughed and said that when Samay calls the guests to come on the show he is very well spoken but during the show he is always spitting out poison!

All about Toxic

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{{^usCountry}} Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating. {{/usCountry}}

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The film was criticised for its violence, sensual scenes and lack of emotional depth after its release. Hindustan Times’ review of Toxic reads, “Yash and Geetu will want you to believe that Toxic is the antithesis of glorifying violent and problematic characters. They want you to believe that this film is about a man who becomes his own undoing. An anti-hero, or an outright villain, who faces the consequences of his actions. But this moment comes after over 3 heroes of babying, coddling and pandering to the whims of a man.”