Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite on screen in new film; fans wonder if it is Munna Bhai 3

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to unveil the first look of his upcoming film with Arshad Warsi. Sanjay and Arshad, who are known for their camaraderie in films such as Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), will be reuniting for a new film. On Thursday, Sanjay shared the first look and poster of the untitled film. The film is all set to be released in 2023. It has been directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and is produced by Sanjay Dutt. Also read: Arshad Warsi calls Circuit 'a stupid role'; says he did Munna Bhai MBBS only because of Sanjay Dutt

Announcing the film with a poster, Sanjay Dutt wrote on Instagram, "Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother Arshad Warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!" In the poster, both Sanjay and Arshad held their heads as they stood behind bars wearing the uniform of jail inmates.

In their hit 2003 film, Munna Bhai MBBS, Arshad had played Sarkeshwar ‘Circuit’ Sharma, the sidekick of Sanjay Dutt's Murliprasad Sharma, better known as Munna Bhai. Arshad had won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Circuit, and later reprised the role in the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Apart from the Munna Bhai series, Sanjay and Arshad have also worked together in films such as the 2007 comedy-drama Dhamaal.

As soon as Sanjay Dutt announced the film, fans took to the comments section of his post to share their excitement. They showered love and praise for the Munna Bhai duo. One wrote, “Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) aur Circuit (Arshad Warsi) ek sath (together again).” Another fan commented, "This duo (crying emoji)." One fan wanted to know why the two were not announcing another Munna Bhai film. He wrote, "Why isn't this a Munna Bhai movie?" However, one fan was confident that Sanjay and Arshad's upcoming film will be great, and commented, "It’s going to be the best movie of all time."

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt worked together in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Last year, in an interview, Arshad Warsi had said that he had only accepted the role of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS because of Sanjay Dutt. Arshad had told Indian Express in March 2022, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!”

