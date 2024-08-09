Sanjay Dutt breaks silence after UK visa rejection, getting dropped from Son of Sardaar 2: ‘They have done wrong’

Sanjay talks about his visa getting rejected

Sanjay said, "I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). Waha (in the United Kingdom) sab payment hogaye the (All payment was done in the UK). Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required). Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn't have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?"

Sanjay on not being able to visit UK

He also added, “Waise bhi (Anyway) who is going to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit UK. (So), I am not missing out on anything. But yes, they have done wrong. They need to rectify this. I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law, and I respect every country's law.”

Sanjay was replaced by actor Ravi Kishan. When asked if he will have a special appearance in the film, the said he doesn't know about that.

About Son of Sardaar 2

The film is a sequel to Son of Sardaar (2012). It stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, among others. The film is being shot in Scotland. Ajay and Sanjay were to be seen as Billu and Jassi, respectively, in Son of Sardaar 2.

Why was Sanjay's UK visa rejected

Recently a source told Mid-Day, “Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan."