Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt performs Shiv pooja at home in Sawan, shares pics on Instagram

Sanjay Dutt performs Shiv pooja at home in Sawan, shares pics on Instagram

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 31, 2023 09:32 PM IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently held a pooja at his home in Mumbai on the auspicious month of Sawan.

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt hosted a Shiv Pooja at his house in Mumbai. The actor recently celebrated his 64th birthday. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped photos from the pooja and called it fantastic. Also read: Sanjay Dutt greets fans outside his house on birthday, Maanayata sends love on Instagram

Sanjay Dutt posted photos from pooja.
Sanjay Dutt posted photos from pooja.

Sanjay Dutt conducts pooja at home

The photos give a sneak-peek of the actor's fancy abode as the pooja was conducted on the rooftop. In the photos, several pandits were seen. Sanjay attended the pooja in an all-white kurta pyjama look and was seen busy during the pooja rituals.

Sharing the photo, Sanjay wrote in the caption, “Did a fantastic Shiv Pooja today. Thank you @sriudayacharyaji_ , Har Har Mahadev!” Responding to him, a fan wrote in the comment section, " Soon after his post went live, several fans dropped emojis and extended their love for the actor.

Kangana Ranaut

Almost a week ago, it was actor Kangana Ranaut who held a pooja at her home in the city. She organised Rudra Abhishek and shared a video of her house decked up with flowers for the occasion. It was attended by her family members.

She had posted a video from the occasion where she was seen looking gorgeous in an ethnic suit. Sharing all moments with fans, she said in Hindi, “Did Rudra Abhishek at home in the month of Savan. Felt so happy that Mahadev himself has come home... Har Har Mahadev.”

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Leo. On his birthday, the makers had shared the first glimpse of Sanjay from the film. "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo," Lokesh Kanagaraj posted on Twitter with a teaser clip from the film.

Leo is headlined by Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. The film marks the Tamil debut of Sanjay Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash. Besides this film, Sanjay also announced a new project, Double iSmart recently. He also dropped his first look from the film on the same day.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out