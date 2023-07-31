Sanjay Dutt performs Shiv pooja at home in Sawan, shares pics on Instagram

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt hosted a Shiv Pooja at his house in Mumbai. The actor recently celebrated his 64th birthday. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped photos from the pooja and called it fantastic. Also read: Sanjay Dutt greets fans outside his house on birthday, Maanayata sends love on Instagram Sanjay Dutt posted photos from pooja.

Sanjay Dutt conducts pooja at home

The photos give a sneak-peek of the actor's fancy abode as the pooja was conducted on the rooftop. In the photos, several pandits were seen. Sanjay attended the pooja in an all-white kurta pyjama look and was seen busy during the pooja rituals.

Sharing the photo, Sanjay wrote in the caption, “Did a fantastic Shiv Pooja today. Thank you @sriudayacharyaji_ , Har Har Mahadev!” Responding to him, a fan wrote in the comment section, " Soon after his post went live, several fans dropped emojis and extended their love for the actor.

Kangana Ranaut

Almost a week ago, it was actor Kangana Ranaut who held a pooja at her home in the city. She organised Rudra Abhishek and shared a video of her house decked up with flowers for the occasion. It was attended by her family members.

She had posted a video from the occasion where she was seen looking gorgeous in an ethnic suit. Sharing all moments with fans, she said in Hindi, “Did Rudra Abhishek at home in the month of Savan. Felt so happy that Mahadev himself has come home... Har Har Mahadev.”

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Leo. On his birthday, the makers had shared the first glimpse of Sanjay from the film. "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo," Lokesh Kanagaraj posted on Twitter with a teaser clip from the film.

Leo is headlined by Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. The film marks the Tamil debut of Sanjay Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash. Besides this film, Sanjay also announced a new project, Double iSmart recently. He also dropped his first look from the film on the same day.

