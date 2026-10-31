Sanjay Gupta death: Ronit Roy breaks down; Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan and Ashoke Pandit visit filmmaker's home

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has died at the age of 59. His sudden death on Saturday morning has sent a shock waves through the film industry. Following his death, several actors and friends visited his home in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Ronit Roy in tears

Sanjay Gupta's sudden death has shocked many in the film industry.

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Ronit Roy was among the first ones to arrive at his residence, as he struggled to hold back tears. He was seen with several other close friends on Saturday afternoon. The actor was closely acquainted with the filmmaker, having worked with him twice in Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil.

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{{^usCountry}} Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was also seen in tears, as he was consoled by other friends and relatives of Sanjay Gupta. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashoke Pandit also arrived to pay their tributes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was also seen in tears, as he was consoled by other friends and relatives of Sanjay Gupta. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashoke Pandit also arrived to pay their tributes. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is known about Sanjay Gupta’s death? Ashoke Pandit said Gupta died after suffering a head injury at home. Police CCTV footage reportedly showed him losing his balance and falling against a wall, but the exact circumstances have not been officially confirmed. Are Mumbai police investigating Sanjay Gupta’s death? Yes. Versova police registered an accidental death report and are investigating to establish the sequence of events. They were informed about Gupta’s death on Saturday morning. Who visited Sanjay Gupta’s home after his death? Ronit Roy, Rakesh Roshan, Ashoke Pandit, Milap Zaveri and Sudhanshu Pandey were among those who visited to pay their respects. Roy and Zaveri were seen in tears.

In a post on Instagram, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”

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The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police were informed in the morning about the death of Sanjay Gupta.

The police said the CCTV footage of the house shows that around 2.00 am. Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen and later lost his balance and fell against the wall.

Sanjay Gupta's life and film career

Born in 1967 in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta began his career at age 26 with the 1994 release, Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri.

Over the next few years, he developed expertise in making gangster films, culminating in the 2002 film Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt,. Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Widely regarded as his best work and one of the best gangster films to come out of Bollywood, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. He followed this up with critically acclaimed and successful films such as Zinda, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. One of his most high-profile films was the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which earned ₹208 crore worldwide, emerging as his highest-grosser.