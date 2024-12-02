Sanjay Gupta defends Vikrant Massey for taking a break from acting, Apurva Asrani wonders if he is being ‘cancelled’

The entertainment industry has been left stunned by actor Vikrant Massey's unexpected announcement that he will be quitting acting after 2025. The news has got a mixed response from his peers, with some extending their good wishes, while others are curious about the motivations behind his decision. Screenwriter Apurva Asrani has also speculated that Vikrant may have been "cancelled" due to his personal views. On the other hand, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has praised Vikrant for taking the bold step. Also read: Brave decision or publicity stunt? Fans divided over Vikrant Massey's shock 'retirement announcement' Vikrant Massey was most recently seen in The Sabarmati Report. (PTI)

Vikrant makes the industry wonder

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend Vikrant for taking a break from acting, comparing him to director Hansal Mehta. “In 2008 Hansal Mehta left the film industry and Mumbai. Along with his family, he shifted to a small village called Malawali in Lonavala. He recalibrated, reinvented himself and in 2012 came back with SHAHID his career best and has never looked back,” Sanjay wrote.

He added, “Do you realise the guts it takes to do that? To walk away from it all inspite of having a family to look after and the possibility of never directing again? It takes guts, resilience and an insane amount of belief in yourself. In a way Vikrant Massey is doing the same. In these times of competition, insecurity, jealousy, rivalry it takes guts for an actor to take break and focus on his duties as a father, a husband and a son. He should be lauded not criticised”.

Apurva took a divergent stance, questioning whether Vikrant's decision to quit acting was a voluntary choice or a consequence of something. He even brought his film, The Sabarmati Report, in question. The film is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat.

“He made a cardinal mistake by doing #SabarmatiReport & then by openly supporting this govt. He forgot that the biggest platforms, the dynasties of producers, the media & the awards are left ‘liberals’ who will NEVER now give his talent its due. Go woke or go broke #VikrantMassey,” he wrote.

Vikrant goes on a break

On Monday, Vikrant took to Instagram to share that he is planning to take a step back from acting after 2025. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor,” Vikrant wrote in the note.

The actor, who was recently seen in The Sabarmati Report, addressed the two films he is currently filming. He added, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." Vikrant’s update has come as a shock to many, with some wondering if it is a sabbatical or a retirement.