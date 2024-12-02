Brave decision or publicity stunt? Fans divided over Vikrant Massey's shock 'retirement announcement'

Actor Vikrant Massey shocked everyone with his decision to take a break from acting. The actor announced his 'retirement' on his Instagram in the wee hours of Monday. Sharing that he wanted to step back and focus on his family, Vikrant said his last two movies will be released in 2025. However, fans are divided over the announcement. (Also read: Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37: 'It's time to recalibrate and go home') Vikrant Massey announced he was stepping back from acting after 2025

Fans call it a brave decision

Many argued that the announcement was for a hiatus or a break, and not retirement as it had been reported. This was because Vikrant used the words 'for now' in his note. "It's a break. He says he'll be back later. He's young and talented, no doubt he'll be back, people like his work a lot," wrote one Reddit user. Another added, "We keep forgetting he has been acting for a long time. I remember him in kids shows when I was a teenager and I am mid 30s now. Good for him for prioritizing his family and most importantly parents." Vikrant debuted as an actor in 2007, when he was just 19.

Given that his last two films have earned him critical acclaim as well as box office returns, the decision has come as a surprise. "Tbh it’s such a brave decision to do it at this time when your career is doing better and could potentially get bigger. So my respect to him for doing what seems right at the moment," wrote one fan.

Is it a publicity stunt?

Some, however, were not so easily convinced that it was all so straightforward. Many fans claimed there was more to it than meets the eye. "This has to be a publicity stunt for some brand or film. It doesn't make sense," wrote one fan on Reddit. Another added, "There has got to be more than this. He just won't retire. Him doing Sabarmati and then retiring."

Some on social media speculated that Vikrant may be entering politics. His recent release, The Sabarmati Report, has earned praise in political circles, including an endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. "He’s going to be in politics fo sho. It's a bad move, and it’s too early for him. A year from now, nobody will remember him, but he seems like a delulu and has a false reality," wrote one fan.

What Vikrant said

On Monday morning, Vikrant shocked his fans by announcing that he planned to step back from acting after 2025. In a note he shared on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

The actor addressed the two films he is currently filming and added, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." Vikrant ended his note to the audience with 'Forever indebted'.