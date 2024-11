Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report earns praise from Amit Shah: 'The film exposes lies and misleading facts'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met the star cast of the film The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, Gujarat, on February 27, 2002. At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later. (Also Read | Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh) Amit Shah met Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and Ridhi Dogra.

The Sabarmati Report team meets Home Minister Amit Shah

In the pictures, Amit Shah can be seen interacting with Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and others. He captioned the post, “Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport.”

Political support for The Sabarmati Report

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant recently attended the screening of the film at the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

After watching the film on Thursday, he sent best wishes to Ektaa R Kapoor and the whole team of The Sabarmati Report via a phone call facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

"I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," the CM said while speaking with Ektaa Kapoor.

The chief minister further said he is considering giving the film a tax-free status in Goa. "After watching this movie, I am considering making it tax-free in Goa; we will implement this decision in a few days. Very few filmmakers focus on real facts, and this film is based on a true incident. I congratulate the producer and actors for their commendable work," he told ANI.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film with the cast in Lucknow. Following the screening, he spoke to the media, praising the movie and its lead actor, Vikrant Massey.

"Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the efforts made to create animosity in society. We will make this film tax-free in the state to promote it further," said Yogi Adityanath.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.