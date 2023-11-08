Sara Ali Khan's trainer reacts after actor shares pics of toned abs; reveals her diet for getting in shape fast

Sara Ali Khan recently made heads turn as she wore designer lehengas and showed off her toned abs. Soon after attending fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a pink lehenga, Sara shared a picture of herself showing her belly fat. She also posted photos of her Diwali party look and a golden lehenga she wore as a showstopper for the fashion show at the recent star-studded Jio World Plaza launch. Now, her trainer Dr Siddhant Bhargava has spoken in an interview with Mid-day about Sara's recent post. Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares picture of her showing her belly fat Sara Ali Khan wore a pink lehenga to designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai.

Sara wanted to get back in shape

"There was no weight gain. She (Sara Ali Khan) had simply taken a break, and had gone to London. When she came back, she had to shoot for [a chat show], and had other commitments. She also had to walk the ramp. So she wanted to [get back into shape]," says the nutritionist, who has been monitoring Sara Ali Khan's fitness and diet for years.

How she did it

Revealing how Sara managed to get back in shape in only two weeks, Dr Siddhant Bhargava said, “She was on a largely calorie-restricted diet. Usually, she consumes 1,700 calories, but we brought it down to 1,200. While cutting calories, we ensured she was put on an extremely high protein diet. Also, since fibre is needed to [digest] protein, we added an adequate amount of it to her plate. Carbohydrates were limited to one meal alone. She was on 100 grams of protein, 70 grams of carbs and about 40 grams of fats. She was also working out like a beast.”

Sara Ali Khan before and after her recent fitness regime.

Sara on her recent appearance

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Sara Ali Khan had shared a collage of her glamorous pictures from recent events, and one showing her belly fat. She wrote along with it, “Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image – but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always be a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON