close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan's trainer reacts after actor shares pics of toned abs; reveals her diet for getting in shape fast

Sara Ali Khan's trainer reacts after actor shares pics of toned abs; reveals her diet for getting in shape fast

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan opened up about flaunting abs in her latest pictures. Reacting to her post, Sara's fitness trainer has shared details about her diet.

Sara Ali Khan recently made heads turn as she wore designer lehengas and showed off her toned abs. Soon after attending fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a pink lehenga, Sara shared a picture of herself showing her belly fat. She also posted photos of her Diwali party look and a golden lehenga she wore as a showstopper for the fashion show at the recent star-studded Jio World Plaza launch. Now, her trainer Dr Siddhant Bhargava has spoken in an interview with Mid-day about Sara's recent post. Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares picture of her showing her belly fat

Sara Ali Khan wore a pink lehenga to designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan wore a pink lehenga to designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai.

Sara wanted to get back in shape

"There was no weight gain. She (Sara Ali Khan) had simply taken a break, and had gone to London. When she came back, she had to shoot for [a chat show], and had other commitments. She also had to walk the ramp. So she wanted to [get back into shape]," says the nutritionist, who has been monitoring Sara Ali Khan's fitness and diet for years.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How she did it

Revealing how Sara managed to get back in shape in only two weeks, Dr Siddhant Bhargava said, “She was on a largely calorie-restricted diet. Usually, she consumes 1,700 calories, but we brought it down to 1,200. While cutting calories, we ensured she was put on an extremely high protein diet. Also, since fibre is needed to [digest] protein, we added an adequate amount of it to her plate. Carbohydrates were limited to one meal alone. She was on 100 grams of protein, 70 grams of carbs and about 40 grams of fats. She was also working out like a beast.”

Sara Ali Khan before and after her recent fitness regime.
Sara Ali Khan before and after her recent fitness regime.

Sara on her recent appearance

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Sara Ali Khan had shared a collage of her glamorous pictures from recent events, and one showing her belly fat. She wrote along with it, “Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image – but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always be a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out