Sara Ali Khan poses with 'most stunning granny' Sharmila Tagore, calls her 'mere sapno ki rani'. See pic

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture as she met her grandmother-veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sara posted the photo as the duo smiled and posed for the camera. They were seemingly outside a movie hall. (Also Read | Ananya Panday shares pics of food and the view from Qatar trip, reunites with Sara Ali Khan)

In the picture, Sharmila Tagore wore a blue saree and a matching blouse. She also carried a shawl. Sara wore a blue and white suit and a white shawl. Sharing the picture, Sara captioned the post, "Mere sapno ki Rani (The queen of my dreams) (crown emoji). Is my most stunning Granny (family emoji)."

Mere Sapno Ki Rani is a song sung by Kishore Kumar from the film Aradhana (1969). Directed by Shakti Samanta, the romantic drama film featured Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Sharmila Tagore looking so beautiful." Another person commented, "Your grand maa is sooo classy." "Wowwww wowwww. Awsomeeeee superbbbbb," said another fan. "Can't wait to see you shine and inshallah you'll make your dadi so so so proud of you," read an comment. "Gorgeous granny's gorgeous granddaughter," said an Instagram user.

Fans will see Sharmila next in the family drama Gulmohar, which will mark her return to films after 2010's Break Ke Baad. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga, and Kaveri Seth. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re (2021) directed by Aanand L Rai. Produced by T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Sara is also a part of producer Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

