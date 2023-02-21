Ananya Panday shares pics of food and the view from Qatar trip, reunites with Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse of her relaxing trip inside a Doha hotel in Qatar. The actor also reunited with her good friend, actor Sara Ali Khan, who was in the same place. She shared pictures of the hotel's decor, and the food as well as a stunning view from her room. Fans dropped fire and red heart emojis on her post and said she looked gorgeous and stunning. (Also read: Dream Girl 2 teaser: Pathaan calls Pooja to wish her on Valentine's Day, says his Jawan is coming soon. Watch)

In her photographs shared on Instagram, Ananya is wearing a white sleeveless top with a matching skirt. She simply captioned the post with a waving hand emoji. The actor also added pictures as she hugged Sara Ali Khan. She re-reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Reunited w my (winking face with tongue sticking out emoji)." Sara wore a black outfit in the photo.

Ananya also put the obligatory Instagram pictures of her food, including dessert and pizza, as well as the stunning view from her room. In one photo, it looks like Sara is applying makeup on Ananya; both are in white bathrobes. The actor also showed off the remarkable decor of the hotel in a few of the photos. The actor's fans commented with "Fabulous", "Stunning" and "Beauty".

Sara also shared some photos from her trip including one of the two embracing on the beach. She also shared her photo on Instagram Stories and tagged Ananya, saying: “With my most jawan @ananyapanday."

Ananya is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. They were both seen arriving at filmmaker Karan Johar's party in January and spent time together at the recent Mumbai wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. She was also present for the screening of Aditya's latest project The Night Manager which is now screening on Disney+ Hotstar.

Last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She made her film debut with Tara Sutaria in the Tiger Shroff-starrer Student Of The Year 2 in 2019.

