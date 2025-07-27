‘Shah Rukh Khan is lucky’: Sona Mohapatra reacts to Sheetal Menon starring in ad with ‘true gentleman’

Model-actor Sheetal Menon has shared a post after featuring in an ad with Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, Sheetal shared a bunch of photos and wrote a long note for the ‘true gentleman’. Sheetal Menon shared a post also featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Sheetal Menon is smitten by Shah Rukh Khan

In the pictures, Shah Rukh, dressed in a white shirt and black pants, was seen with Sheetal as she shot for the ad. Sharing the photos, Sheetal said she was "nervous and completely numb" during the shoot. She wrote, “A very short Ad with a very big star. A frame I got to share with the-- Shah Rukh Khan. It still feels unreal!”

“Till the final take, I was nervous and completely numb. We wrapped, I went home… and for three days, nothing sank in. And then - Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen came on. I danced like a maniac till I collapsed on the floor, and finally felt the full jolt of it all,” she continued.

Sheetal said she was "helplessly starstruck" by Shah Rukh. "I saw him. I worked with him. And I was totally, helplessly starstruck. A true gentleman. A thorough professional. To watch him up close was to witness quiet brilliance -effortless, unshowy, and deeply inspiring. His childlike enthusiasm, his infectious energy, and the love he brings to even the smallest moment…that’s what sets him apart. Grateful for this one. Always! #ShahRukhKhan #AdShoot #BTS #Starstruck #Gratitude #BirthdayWeek."

Sona Mohapatra says ‘SRK be lucky’

Reacting to the post, singer Sona Mohapatra said, "Sundari (Beautiful) you. SRK be lucky (heart and musical score emoji)." Maria Goretti wrote, "You guys look adorable together." Amruta Subhash commented, "Ohh wowwwww, so happy for you." A fan said, "Wow! More power to you, Sheetal." A person wrote, "So happy for you! You should have tried the iconic pose of SRK."

About Sheetal and Shah Rukh

Sheetal and Shah Rukh earlier worked together in My Name Is Khan (2010). She has also starred in Bhram – An Illusion, The Desire, Shaitan, David, Saagasam, and Flip, among others.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh in King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Suhana Khan.