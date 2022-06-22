Shah Rukh Khan's 'respectful' nature won cinematographer's heart at first meeting: 'He sweetly apologised for delay'

Shah Rukh Khan's fans often share stories of their sweet interactions with the actor. Recently, a cinematographer recalled his 'fanboy' moment at an ad shoot, when Shah Rukh charmed him with his respectful nature. The cinematographer also recalled how Shah Rukh 'came slightly behind schedule as he was filming the night before, but apologised to everyone for the delay. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan fan shares sweet story of how the actor asked his father for a selfie: 'SRK told him I got this'

Lawrence Dcunha took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the story of his meeting with Shah Rukh at Mehboob Studios. Sharing a picture that showed them posing together with smiles on their faces, Lawrence wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan. My first ad film shoot with king khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay. He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set."

The cinematographer added about his interaction with the actor, "We didn't have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names. There was no dull moment with him on the set. When the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone. He stayed till the very end and even clicked pictures with all of us. Such a gentleman!!!" In his post, Lawrence also added the hashtags, "#picoftheday, #ilovemyjob, #fanboymoment," along with a red heart emoji.

Cinematographer recalls his first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan.

Another fan of Shah Rukh had recently shared the story of his father's interaction with the actor. Sharing a picture of his dad with Shah Rukh, the Twitter user had said, “My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this.”

Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the screen in the 2018 film Zero, will be seen next in Pathaan. The spy thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh is currently filming for Atlee's Jawan, which will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on June 2 next year. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Tapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

