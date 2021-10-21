Shah Rukh Khan spotted first time since Aryan Khan's arrest as he visits him in jail, greets people with folded hands

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted first time since his son Aryan Khan's arrest. He visited him at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Thursday. As he left, Shah Rukh was seen greeting a woman and others sitting outside the jail with folded hands.

#WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j1ozyiVYBM — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Shah Rukh had been keeping away from cameras since earlier this month when Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged connection to a drugs case.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.

Filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Hansal Mehta, who are closely following Aryan Khan’s arrest in connection with a drugs case, on Wednesday said the decision to reject his bail is "heartbreaking" and "outrageous".

"Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a 'possible' connection to his 'international' racket based on 'WhatsApp' chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a 'bust' where he 'had nothing'? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan," director Rahul, who has worked with Shah Rukh in Raees, said in a tweet.

Since Aryan's arrest, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh on social media including superstar Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Vivek Vaswani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan among others.

Shah Rukh’s close friend, Salman Khan, who stays a few minutes away from his residence Mannat in suburban Bandra, has visited him quite a few times since the arrest of Aryan.

Many ardent fans of Shah Rukh have often been photographed outside his residence and the court extending their solidarity with the family with banners.