Actor Sharvari says she is not sad that her film Main Vaapas Aaunga did not make the cut to be selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. The romantic drama, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was among the top contenders for India's official Oscar entry and eventually lost out to Marathi film Gondhal.

'Gondhal is an incredible film'

Sharvari spoke about Gondhal beating Main Vaapas Aaunga to be India's official entry for Oscars. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Each year, the Film Federation of India sends one film to represent the country in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars. "Any win is a big win for us, it is not about which film gets selected, it's not a race. Gondhal is an incredible film, I've watched it myself. It is a Marathi film and I'm very very proud of it as well. It's a great film; it has a lot to say to the world. And it's superb that film has gone ahead," Sharvari told PTI in an interview.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"If we had gone (for Oscars), it would have been great, of course, why wouldn't it be? But there are no hard feelings about it," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why was Main Vaapas Aaunga not selected as India's official Oscar entry? The articles do not give a specific reason for the selection. Marathi film Gondhal was chosen instead, and Sharvari said she had no hard feelings and considered it an incredible film. What role does Sharvari play in Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Sharvari plays Purva, a woman with her own opinions who is committed to her family. The film explores her relationship with Prem and the question of whether he will join her family after marriage. When does Yeh Prem Mol Liya release in theatres? Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} Sharvari recalled the journey Main Vaapas Aaunga had in theatres before emerging as a sleeper hit of 2026, and said the movie created a "certain trend" in the industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharvari recalled the journey Main Vaapas Aaunga had in theatres before emerging as a sleeper hit of 2026, and said the movie created a "certain trend" in the industry. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The film had a slow start in its opening week but positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped it grow at the box office, where it has grossed ₹99.39 crore, as per Sacnilk, a trade tracking website.

‘Love of the audience is much bigger’

"The way it started unfortunately wasn't the best, there were times when people didn't think that it was a film that was supposed to come in the theatres, and that film came through. And it had a lot of courage. I think it was Imtiaz sir's vision. I think the audiences really showed, and they gave us so much love. So, it's okay if we didn't go to the Oscars. I think the love of the audience is much bigger than anything else," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. It follows a young man, Keenu (Raina) who falls in love with Jiya (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era-a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Shah essaying the older version of Raina's character and Dosanjh playing his grandson.

Sharvari on Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Sharvari is currently looking forward to the release of her film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. She stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She plays Purva, a woman who has a clear point of view and is unwilling to compromise on her responsibilities towards her family.

For the 29-year-old actor, playing Purva meant balancing the emotional sensitivity that has been a defining feature of the women in Barjatya's films with a contemporary woman who expresses her opinions, which was fun in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Featured Video

"I think what has always been consistent in Sooraj sir's films is that the women have a very beautiful soul and heart wherein there is so much respect for everybody in the family. I feel that they are the emotional backbone of all of sir's films and I think that has carried forward even in Purva," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"This time (in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya') the girl is today's girl, she has a point of view, an opinion and she puts it forth, but she does it as respectfully as all his characters. So, that is one thing that has stayed," she added.

Sharvari said she relied on Barjatya while approaching her character Purva's emotional vulnerability. "He used to say that the feelings are like feathers, treat them like that. He said that to me all the time," she said.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya boasts of an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Saumya Tandon.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.