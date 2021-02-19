Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic
- Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
It's Friday and Shilpa Shetty wants to chill by the beach. The actor took to her Instagram page to share a throwback picture from a vacation she took some time ago.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Beach, please?" The picture showed her sitting on a comfortable chair on a white sand beach and looking to the deep blue sea. Coconut trees add a dash of green to the frame.
On February 15, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra celebrated the first birthday of their little girl, Samisha. An emotional mother had shared a note on the occasion and had written: "'Mumma' - hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day..."
"Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9."
In an interview to Pinkvilla, Shilpa had revealed how she had to opt for surrogacy to become a mother again, as she suffered a couple of miscarriages. “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue,” she said.
When Shilpa had revealed her daughter's name, she had written: "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have 'stepped out of the house' for the 'FIRST' time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home."
