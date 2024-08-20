Shilpa Shetty to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebs who made their OTT series debut this year

Bollywood actors have been finding a balance between theatrical and OTT releases. With intense competition among digital streaming platforms and a growing demand for long-form entertainment among Indian audiences, several mainstream Hindi film actors made their OTT debut in 2024 as well. Let's take a look at the celebrities who made their OTT series debut this year. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web show Heeramandi becomes most-viewed Indian series on Netflix) A glimpse at Bollywood celebrities who made their OTT debut in 2024.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty rose to fame as a commercial film actor in the '90s. She made her OTT show debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, where she played the role of Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS in the action thriller show, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Indian Police Force is available for streaming on Prime Video India.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala made her OTT series debut with Heeramandi, earning appreciation for her portrayal of the courtesan Mallikajaan, considered one of her best performances to date. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After the warm reception from audiences, the series was renewed for the secind season. Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan re-entered the acting scene after 14 years with Heeramandi. Despite his limited screen time, his performance as Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed was well-received by audiences and critics.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma, renowned for his television stand-up comedy shows, made his debut on Netflix India with The Great Indian Kapil Show. The series generated buzz as Kapil reunited with his old friend and colleague, Sunil Grover. The series also featured Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra made his OTT series debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The action-packed series is said to be a part of the filmmaker's cop universe, which includes Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Although there weren't any cameos or references from his previous movies, the show is based on the same themes of patriotism and terrorism.