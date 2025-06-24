Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Shruti Haasan says her Twitter account has been hacked, urges fans not to ‘interact’ with posts

BySantanu Das
Jun 24, 2025 06:07 PM IST

After a set of bizarre posts was shared by the official account of Shruti Haasan, the actor revealed that her account has been hacked.

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan said on Tuesday said that her X account has been hacked and warned fans not to access any link sent from her profile on the microblogging site. Shruti shared a post on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Shruti Haasan says she was 'humbled by life' after her parents separated: ‘You can go from Mercedes to local train’)

Shruti Haasan said that her X account has been hacked. (Instagram/ Shruti Haasan)
Shruti Haasan said that her X account has been hacked. (Instagram/ Shruti Haasan)

Shruti Haasan's account gets hacked

Taking to her Instagram account, Shruti wrote: “Hi lovelies, just want to let you know my Twitter account has been hacked. That's not me posting so don't interact with that page till I'm back (folded hands and red heart emoticon).”

Shruti via Instagram Stories.
Shruti via Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, several bizarre posts about bitcoin and promotional materials were shared by the official account of the actor. The last post of the actor was from June 23, where she had said, “Am I the only one who feels way happier and way more uplifted and positive when the weather is gloomy and rainy ? I can’t be the only one… makes me want write things and move hearts.”

Shruti's performance at Thug Life audio launch

Shruti recently made a splash with her power-packed performance at the audio launch of Thug Life. Shruti delivered a powerful live rendition of Vinveli Nayaga at the audio launch in Chennai, in front of music composer AR Rahman, and the entire cast of the film. The film marked the collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after a gap of almost three decades, post Nayakan. Thug Life released in theatres earlier this month, and underperformed at the box office.

On the work front, Shruti will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The action thriller is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures and also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Sundeep Kishan, and Reba Monica John.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
