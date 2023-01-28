Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza look stunning in black ethnic looks at Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash. See pics

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra married on January 27 in an intimate ceremony attended by their family. Hours later, the couple hosted a wedding bash for their friends on Friday. Along with Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta, and father, cricketer Vivian Richards, as well as Neena's husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother and sister attended the party. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Dia Mirza and Konkona Sen Sharma, among many others, also joined Masaba and Satyadeep at their wedding bash. Also read: Newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra party with Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards; give sweets to paparazzi. Watch

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year, chose an ethnic black-and-white outfit for the wedding party. The actor completed her traditional Indian look with pearl choker and earrings. The new mom was all smiles and happily posed for the paparazzi as she arrived solo for her friend Masaba's wedding bash.

While Dia Mirza arrived wearing a printed golden and black gown, Konkona wore a black dress for Masaba's party. Dia arrived with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and the couple also posed for photos outside the party venue. Meanwhile, Konkana was seen arriving with actors Amol Parashar and Sandhya Mridul, both of whom also wore black for the occasion. Kareena Kapoor's cousin, actor Zahan Kapoor, with father Kunal Kapoor was also spotted at the bash. Veteran actor Soni Razdan wore a colourful kaftan-style dress for Masaba's party.

Earlier on Friday, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared their wedding photos on Instagram in a joint post, and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!” Masaba wore a pink lehenga on her wedding day, while Satyadeep was seen in a peach kurta pyjama set and a Nehru jacket.

Masaba and Satyadeep met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Speaking about her wedding and the party they hosted thereafter, Masaba had told Vogue India on Friday, "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family of about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."

Masaba further added in the same interview that both her and Satyadeep were 'extremely private people' and they wanted to be in the presence of family and loved ones for a memorable day like their wedding. Masaba said both Satyadeep and her had been there before – Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena, while Satyadeep's ex-wife is actor Aditi Rao Hydari – and therefore they did not wish to be stressed out on 'such an important day'. She added their wedding day was 'truly a private moment' for both of them, and that they wanted to enjoy it more than anything else.

