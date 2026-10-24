Interview | Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 shirt-waving celebration on Lord’s balcony inspired Abhinay Deo's Doosra

Sourav Ganguly’s shirt-waving celebration at Lord’s in 2002 is still remembered as one of Indian cricket’s most defiant moments. After India beat England in the NatWest Series final, the Indian captain took off his shirt and waved it from the balcony, giving the victory a memorable edge. For filmmaker Abhinay Deo, the moment was about refusing to be treated as inferior, an idea that now forms the backbone of his film Doosra.

‘Freedom from inferiority and subservience’: Abhinay Deo on Sourav Ganguly’s influence and his film Doosra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly moved court to stay the release of the film Doosra on October 23. He filed the case over a violation of his 'personality rights'. As per the latest update from Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the film Doosra in a suit field by former Indian cricket captain.

How Sourav Ganguly becomes Tara’s unlikely inspiration

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The film, which released on October 23, follows Tara, played by Plabita Borthakur, a young woman growing up in a conservative household in Rajasthan. Watching Sourav stand his ground makes her question the restrictions she has accepted for years. While cricket sets the story in motion, Abhinay says the film is really about finding the courage to live without constantly seeking approval from others. Doosra is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In an interview with Hindustan Times, he says, “As an idea, we believe that this is the second freedom struggle of our country. The first one in 1947 is obvious. This is a story of emotional freedom, freedom from inferiority and freedom from subservience,” he says. Explaining why he sees the story as a struggle for personal rather than political freedom, he adds, “I’m not talking about politics at all. I’m talking about the attitude with which the country has shown the world that we are here, and we are here to stay. We are actually good. We’re very good, if not better. We are as good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with Hindustan Times, he says, “As an idea, we believe that this is the second freedom struggle of our country. The first one in 1947 is obvious. This is a story of emotional freedom, freedom from inferiority and freedom from subservience,” he says. Explaining why he sees the story as a struggle for personal rather than political freedom, he adds, “I’m not talking about politics at all. I’m talking about the attitude with which the country has shown the world that we are here, and we are here to stay. We are actually good. We’re very good, if not better. We are as good.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The title Doosra comes from cricket, where the delivery is designed to turn in an unexpected direction. In the film, that idea takes on a different meaning as Tara starts looking at her life through a new lens. Sourav's defiance makes her realise that she does not have to follow every rule simply because her family or society expects her to.

For Abhinay, the former India captain’s attitude was more important than the match itself. He wanted to explore how one person’s refusal to give in could change the way someone else sees the world. “He has been doing that pretty much from the first day of his captaincy. That is the basis of this film: a person, a personality and an attitude that become an inspiration for this girl. She sees the rebellious side of this man, who unabashedly refuses to take drinks onto the ground. He doesn’t mind getting sidelined for five years by the team or the board, but he still sticks to his decision,” he adds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tara begins to see Sourav Ganguly’s stubbornness as something she can learn from. His example gives her the confidence to push back against the expectations that have shaped her life. He says, “That idea of dadagiri becomes a mantra for her. She thinks, if he can get away with it, so can I. I think that is a really interesting angle.”

Plabita Borthakur, however, did not grow up watching cricket. To prepare for the role, she watched matches, including the NatWest final, and went through the cricketer's interviews. But she approached the exercise as a way of understanding what Tara sees in him, rather than simply learning about the sport.

“I never watched cricket growing up because I didn’t watch any sport growing up. I learnt how the game is played, watched matches and watched some of Sourav Ganguly’s interviews. But for Tara, it wasn’t really about cricket. It was about Ganguly as a player and captain, and his rebellious nature is what she relates to. I was watching him through a very different lens, rather than just watching a sport,” she says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Plabita Borthakur in Abhinay Deo's Doosra.

Plabita Borthakur on the challenges of playing Tara

She admits that she was nervous when she first read the script. The story stood out for its complexity, and she expected bringing Tara to life to be a demanding experience. Instead, she found herself working with a team that knew the material well and a director who had a clear idea of the character.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“When I read the script, I thought it was going to be a very difficult shoot for me. But that was the doosra for me because it wasn’t so. The team was very well prepared, and Abhinay knew exactly what he wanted from me as an actor playing Tara. I was really worried and stressed about it, but once I took it on, it turned out to be one of the smoothest filmmaking experiences I’ve had,” she adds.

Tara’s life changes after she sees Sourav challenge the established order. Plabita was asked if she had experienced a similar moment that shaped her own career. She says acting was not something she had planned from childhood. The decision came while she was graduating and thinking about what she wanted to do next. “I’m somebody who lives in the present and goes with the flow. My name actually means to go with the flow,” she says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She eventually realised that acting, singing and dancing were activities she could keep pursuing without getting bored. That discovery encouraged her to try acting rather than wait for a defining moment to point her in a particular direction. Plabita also believes inspiration does not always come from major life events. Sometimes, an ordinary conversation or an unexpected encounter can leave a lasting impression. She adds, “I’ve always drawn inspiration from everywhere, everyone and everything. Sometimes, when we meet strangers or a friend suddenly says something, a little spark happens in my mind. I thrive on these little moments and the most random things can inspire me every day.”

What’s next for Plabita Borthakur and Abhinay Deo?

Plabita is set to move on to another project after Doosra, a project she is particularly excited about because she plays a singer. She will also record the playback songs herself, giving her an opportunity to explore another side of her creative interests. “It’s a very beautiful story. I’m also playing a singer in it and I’ll be singing the playback songs, so I’m quite thrilled about that,” she says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Abhinay, meanwhile, is returning to dark comedy, a genre he considers his favourite. His next project is a series expected to begin filming in January, and he describes it as a mix of action and humour. “I’m going back to dark comedies. That’s my go-to and my favourite genre. It’s a great series, a really funny action comedy,” he concludes.