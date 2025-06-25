Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev said his marriage with Karisma Kapoor was 'not conventional'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away on 12 June after suffering a fatal heart attack during a polo match in England. In the wake of his passing, a recent interview from May with his third wife, Priya Sachdev, has resurfaced. In the interview, Priya shared how she first met Sunjay, how they built a blended family with his children from previous marriages, and reflected on the unconventional nature of his relationship with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira reveals they didn't speak for last 4 years due to ego: 'I would give anything to see him') Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016.

Priya talks about Sunjay and Karisma's marriage

In a podcast with Kin and Kindness, Priya discussed how she met Sunjay and her thoughts on his marriage to Karisma.

"He was married, and his wife and children were living in Bombay at that time. So he would go, like a weekend father, and his business was here (in Delhi). We started chatting, and that's how our relationship started as friends, and eventually, he was out of his marriage. It wasn't a conventional marriage, but one from which he had two beautiful children. We love them dearly, and today, we are one beautiful blended family," Priya said.

About Sunjay Kapur's life

Sunjay was married three times. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, which lasted for four years. He later married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children together—Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2010. Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, and the divorce was finalised in 2016. Following their separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after their marriage.

Sunjay's death

Sunjay, 53, passed away on 12 June while playing polo in England. Initial reports indicated that he suffered a heart attack during the match, but later speculation suggested that a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting may have triggered the cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of his death has not been officially confirmed. His cremation was held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi, and a prayer meet followed on 22 June at the Taj Palace Hotel.