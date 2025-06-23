Who is Jeffrey Mark Overly? Sunjay Kapur's successor at Sona Comstar who will shepherd his 30,000 crore company

Sona Comstar has announced the successor to their late chairman Sunjay Kapur. After Sunjay's untimely death on June 13, Jeffrey Mark Overly has been chosen to shepherd the company. Sunjay Kapur's successor at Sona Comstar has been chosen: Jeffery Mark Overly.

The company introduced Jeffrey with a press release. He has been an independent director of the company, since February 12, 2021.

More about Jeffrey Mark Overly

As per the presser, Overly has been on the board of the company for almost 5 years now and has ‘an attendance record of attending all the board and committee meetings held during his tenure with the company, contributing significantly to the deliberations and decision making of the Board and its committees, despite being in a different time zone.’

He holds a bachelor’s degree of science in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and has a Master’s degree in business from Central Michigan University. He has over 43 years of operating experience.

“Mr. Overly was an Operating Partner in the Corporate Private Equity Group, based in New York, at the time of his retirement from Blackstone Group in 2018 and continue to support Blackstone by serving on their numerous portfolio companies boards. Mr. Overly was involved in monitoring, advising and supporting with lean operational excellence, and supply chain improvement, strategic opportunities in Blackstone's global portfolio company holdings. Before Joining Blackstone in 2008, Mr. Overly has held the position of Vice President of Global Fixture Operations at Kohler Company, where he was responsible for its global manufacturing operations including the entire supply chain from procurement to shipment of finished product through a multi warehouse Regional Distribution Centre network. Prior to that, Mr. Overly has served 25 years at General Motors Corporation and Delphi Corporation in numerous Operations and Engineering positions with global responsibilities.”

He is also an Independent Director on the board of Performance Food Group, Fortrex, Inc. Ltd. (earlier known as Packer Sanitation Services Incorporated), Comstar Automotive USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a Director on the Board of Sabre Industries, Inc and Supply One, Inc."

About Sona Comstar

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is one a mobility technology companies. Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is headquartered in Gurugram, India. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centers, and engineering capability centers across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

The company's valuation as of June 22, 2025 is reported to be ₹30,000 crore ($3.6 billion).

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 in England at the age of 53. His final rites were held in Delhi. He was the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor and had two children with her. He was married to Priya Sachdev and had a son with her too.