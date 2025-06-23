Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira reveals they didn't speak for last 4 years due to ego: 'I would give anything to see him'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 in London after suffering a heart attack. Karisma, along with her children, sister Kareena Kapoor, and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, attended Sunjay's prayer meet in Delhi on June 22. Now, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, has penned an emotional farewell to her brother, revealing that she had not spoken to him for the last four years. Sunjay Kapur's sister pens emotional note mourning the loss of her brother.

Sunjay's sister Mandhira bids emotional farewell to brother

Mandhira took to Instagram and shared a few childhood photos, writing, "My brother and I may not have spoken for the last four years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness; however, that will never take back what we were and what we had. The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with two wonderful parents, the secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later, the stupid in-jokes that the three of us kept going for years, the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion. He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend."

She expressed sorrow over not being able to reconcile with him and said, "What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless. I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be us, and it is devastating that we didn’t fix what had become broken, and so now my heart is the same. I am sure he knew, despite our recent estrangement, that I loved him, and in my soul, I am sure he shared the same hope as I, that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this I am sure and take some small comfort."

Mandhira urged people to value their relationships and not let conflicts linger. Reflecting on the fragility of life, she encouraged anyone who has had a falling out with a loved one—whether family or friend—to reconcile while there's still time. She emphasised that life is delicate and each day should be seen as a gift, warning that unresolved issues can leave behind nothing but regret. She concluded, "I miss my dear brother, and to think I will never see him again in this life is a hard truth. I know he is now with Dad, and one day we will all be together once more, but it is not enough. I would give anything to just see my bhaiya one last time and tell him how much I love him."

Sunjay Kapur’s death

Sunjay, 53, died while playing polo on June 12 in England. While initial reports stated that he suffered a heart attack during the game, later reports suggested that an allergic reaction to a bee sting may have triggered the cardiac arrest. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact cause of death. His cremation ceremony took place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi, while the prayer meet was held on Sunday at the Taj Palace Hotel.

Sunjay is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev and children Safira and Azarias. Before Priya, Sunjay was married to Karisma Kapoor and had two kids from their marriage, Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma and Sunjay got divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage.