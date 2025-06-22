Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan arrive at prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur in Delhi; offer condolences

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, died at age 53 in London due to cardiac arrest. Karisma, her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan attended a prayer meet held in Sunjay’s honour in Delhi on Sunday. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at the prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor attends Sunjay Kapur’s prayer meet

Karisma was snapped earlier in the day at Mumbai airport with her and Sunjay’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena and Saif were also spotted with her. On Sunday evening, the family arrived in Delhi and was spotted at the prayer meet being held at a popular hotel. A concierge was spotted leading them to the prayer hall.

A video taken inside the prayer hall also shows numerous other guests paying their respects. A huge picture of Sunjay surrounded by flowers is where everyone is paying homage.

A video also showed Saif and Kareena offering condolences to Sunjay's family.

Sunjay Kapur’s death

Sunjay died of a cardiac arrest in London on 12 June while playing polo. His body was flown back to India for the last rites. His family released a statement, sharing that his cremation took place at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground on Thursday, and the prayer meet is being held on Sunday at the Taj Palace Hotel. The statement was signed by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife, Priya Sachdev, and his children, Safira and Azarias. It also included the names of his children with Karisma—Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay and Karisma married in a private ceremony in 2003. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan, born in 2005 and 2011. In 2014, they filed for divorce by mutual consent but withdrew their applications in 2015. After a bitter divorce battle, their separation was finalised by the court in 2016. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and they have a son named Azarias. Before Karisma, Sunjay married designer Nandita Mahtani in 1999, but they divorced four years later.