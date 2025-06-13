Sunjay Kapur bought bonds worth 14 crore for kids after divorce from Karisma Kapoor; gave her family-owned home

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died on Thursday in England during a polo match. He was 53. In 2003, the actor married the industrialist, but the two parted ways after the birth of their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, in 2014. An old X (formerly Twitter) post by ANI reveals that Sunjay bought bonds worth ₹14 crore for their children. (Also Read: Sunjay Kapur cause of death: Did swallowing a bee lead to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's demise? Here's what we know) Sunjay Kapur posted this picture on his daughter Samaira's 18th birthday in 2023.

Sunjay Kapur leaves ₹ 14 crore bonds for kids

Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce with mutual consent in 2014, but withdrew it after things turned bitter. It was finalised only in 2016. As per the news agency, Sunjay bought bonds worth ₹14 crore for both their children with an interest payment of ₹10 lakh per month. Karisma was given custody of the children, and Sunjay got visitation rights. The industrialist also transferred a Mumbai home owned by his father to Karisma in the divorce. An FIR filed by Karisma against Sunjay and her in-laws was quashed by the Supreme Court.

About Sunjay Kapur

Things between the former couple seemed to have improved over the years, as Sunjay posted a picture from Samaira’s 18th birthday in 2023 with Karisma and his wife, former model Priya Sachdev, whom he married in 2017. Priya has a daughter from a previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal, Safira Chatwal, and she shared a son, Azarius, with Sunjay. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years.

After Sunjay’s death, ANI quoted business consultant Suhel Seth saying that “Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.” HT has not independently verified this claim. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement without revealing further details.

Karisma’s sister and brother-in-law, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and friends like Malaika Arora, rallied around her after news broke of Sunjay’s death.