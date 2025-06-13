'A bee went into his mouth!': Kangana Ranaut calls Sunjay Kapur's death unbelievable, bizarre

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who was ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and Indian automotive industry leader, died in London on Thursday. He was 53. Now, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the news of Sunjay's death and called it ‘tragic’ and an ‘unbelievable event.’ (Also read: Sunjay Kapur cause of death: Did swallowing a bee lead to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's demise? Here's what we know) Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the sudden demise of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

Kangana on Sunjay Kapur's death

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapur (Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband) was on the polo ground, a bee went into his mouth (yes madhumakki on the polo ground) stung him and blocked his windpipe, he couldn't breathe so he asked the game to be stopped but immediately died of a cardiac arrest. Such tragic news.”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

She concluded, noting, “Also I am done trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing in to our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God (folded hands emoticon).”

Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack

Sunjay Kapur was in the UK for a polo tournament. The news of his death was confirmed by Suhel Seth, who shared a condolence message on X (formerly Twitter). “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti,” he wrote.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53," said Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar in a statement to PTI.

Sunjay married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias.