Sunny Deol gave the clap for my very first shot, reveals son Rajveer Deol. See pics of Dharmendra from sets of Dono

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol is gearing up for the release of his debut film Dono, directed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya. Rajveer and Avnish have now revealed that their respective fathers were present on the sets of Dono on the first day of the shoot. Dono also stars Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma, who also marks her acting debut with the film. Soooraj Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Avnish Barjatya on sets of Dono.

Rajveer Deol on Sunny Deol and Dharmendra visiting his film set

Opening up about being joined by father Sunny Deol on the first day of shoot, Rajveer Deol said, as reported by ANI, “Papa was on set with the family on the very first day, in fact, what made my day one on Dono so special was that he gave a clap for my very first shot."

Rajveer also revealed that Dharmendra too visited him on the sets one day. "That will be my most cherished memory from this film always. Bade Papa (Dharmendraji) also came to the set, and he came on a day when I was very nervous. I was shooting my most difficult scene that comes before the interval, and he gave me surprise when he just walked in on the set unannounced, his being there gave me great confidence,” he said, according to ANI.

Avnish Barjatya on Sooraj Barjatya visiting Dono set

Sooraj Barjatya was also present to support son Avnish on sets on most days. “Dad being there on set was the greatest strength for all of us and especially for me. In the most stressful of shoots, his reassuring presence meant the world to us. His advice on the smallest of things can make the biggest of differences. He’s also the greatest person to bounce ideas with. I was so lucky to have him there as a pillar of support throughout the film," Avnish told ANI.

Dono is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding where Rajveer's Dev is a friend of the bride and meets the groom's friend Meghna (Paloma). How the two strangers come close amidst wedding festivities of their friends makes for the film's plot. It is said to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.” It will release in theatres on October 5.

