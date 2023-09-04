Dono trailer: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma pair up in fresh rom-com. Watch

Trailer for Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma's first film, Dono is out. On Monday, taking to Instagram, the banner Rajshri Productions shared Dono's trailer with the caption, “Drum roll! The wait is finally over; Dono trailer out now..." Directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S Barjatya, Dono will be released on October 5. Also read: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree launch the soothing romantic title track of Avnish S Barjatya's Dono Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol will make his acting debut with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon in Dono.

Dono trailer

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer Deol) – friend of the bride, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the groom. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a relationship blooms between the two strangers.

While Meghna was recently single after breaking up with her boyfriend of six years, Dev was in love with the bride for the longest time, and decided to reluctantly attend her wedding. The trailer gives a glimpse of Dev and Meghna's unexpected meeting, and connection.

Dono trailer launch

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer in Mumbai on Monday. Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, and Poonam Dhillon were present at the trailer launch event along with the cast and crew. Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer, fans reacted to it in the comments section on YouTube and Instagram.

Reactions to Dono trailer

“I am very excited,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Can't wait.” Another fan wrote, “Rajveer Deol is going to rule the industry in the coming times." A comment on YouTube also read, "Wonderful trailer... looks fresh and impressive." A person also wrote, "New Deol has arrived!! Let's welcome to him!"

Sunny Deol had unveiled Dono poster

In June, actor Sunny Deol had shared the first poster of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Rajveer Deol and Paloma were seen sitting near the beach during sunset with their backs towards the camera. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in his caption, “It’s the start of a new beginning! Dono teaser out tomorrow! Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon..."

Last month, the makers had released the title track of the film and it was launched by none other than the OG Rajshri pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. They were paired opposite each other in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut, the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON