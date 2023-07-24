Sunny Deol unveils son Rajveer Deol’s first poster from debut film Dono, co-starring Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya is all set to don the director's hat with his debut film Dono. The film marks not only Avnish's directorial debut, but also the launch of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon in Bollywood. The teaser for the upcoming film will be out on Tuesday. Also read: Poonam Dhillon reunites with Sohni Mahewal co-star Sunny Deol at his son Karan Deol's wedding reception Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma are set to make their Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Dono, directed by Avnish Barjatya.

Sunny Deol unveils Dono poster

On Monday, actor Sunny Deol shared the first poster of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Rajveer Deol and Paloma are seen sitting near the beach during sunset with their backs towards the camera. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in his caption, “It’s the start of a new beginning! Dono teaser out tomorrow! Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon..."

Fans react to poster

A fan wondered why Rajveer was making his debut with a romantic film. He commented on Sunny's post, "The Deol family is an epitome of action movies. I wonder why Sunny Deol's son hasn't gone with the same." Another wrote, "Wow... all the best to deol family..." One more said, "Love you big brother (heart emojis). I am big fan of Deol family." A person also said, "Congratulations Rajveer sir. Eagerly waiting to see you in your first film. All the very best brother!"

About Dono

Last week, the banner, Rajshri Productions, had taken to Instagram and announced their 59th film, a love story titled Dono along with a teaser date announcement. Avnish will helm Rajshri Productions' latest film as a director, having previously worked as an assistant director on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Uunchai (2022).

Rajveer Deol’s acting debut

In 2020, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra had announced his Bollywood debut on social media.

"Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut," he had written on Instagram. "I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless," he had added.

