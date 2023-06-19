Poonam Dhillon reunites with Sohni Mahewal co-star Sunny Deol at his son Karan Deol's wedding reception

The 61-year-old actor said it felt good to see her friend and colleague "after ages." She congratulated the newly married couple, Karan and Drishya Acharya. She posted a picture with Sunny and his family, his younger brother and actor Bobby Deol and his family. Poonam also shared a photo with her children Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Paloma Dhillon.

Poonam Dhillon's pictures from Karan Deol's wedding

Poonam posted a bunch of pictures, along with her good wishes, on Instagram on Monday. She wrote, “Good to see my friend & colleague @iamsunnydeol after ages on the joyous occasion of his son's wedding celebrations. Congratulations and loads of happiness to the lovely couple @imkarandeol & @drishaacharya. Great to attend the reception with both my bachaas (children) @anmolthakeriadhillon @palomadhillon .”

Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol's connection

Poonam and Sunny acted opposite each other in Umesh Mehra's period romance Sohni Mahiwal in 1984.

Now, their respective children, Paloma and Rajvir Deol, will be seen making their Bollywood debut together in an upcoming film backed by Rajshri Films. It was announced in 2021 that the project will also mark the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

Sunny's elder son Karan, who got married on June 18, made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a romantic film directed by the 65-year-old actor. Poonam's son Anmol made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Taranveer Singh's romantic comedy Tuesdays & Fridays.

Poonam and Sunny's upcoming projects

Poonam was most recently seen playing Tamannaah Bhatia's mother in Shashanka Ghosh's Netflix romantic comedy Plan A Plan B last year. Sunny was most recently seen playing a cop in R Balki's thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist last year.

He will be seen reprising his iconic role of truck driver Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's action film Gadar 2, opposite Ameesha Patel, the sequel of their 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The film, also starring Utkarsh Sharma, is slated to release in cinemas on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON