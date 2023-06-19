Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol at Karan Deol's reception, Dharmendra has a reunion with Shatrughan Sinha

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya celebrated their wedding with a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday. The who's who of Bollywood were seen greeting the hosts Sunny Deol and Dharmendra at the reception. Salman Khan arrived for the party in a black suit whereas Aamir Khan kept it casual in a short kurta and denims. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Karan Deol's wedding reception with family, sit together to watch a performance Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)

On the occasion, Dharmendra had a reunion with Shatrughan Sinha who arrived with his son for the reception. The two veteran actors have worked in several films together, including Shehzaade, Jeene Nahi Doonga, Loha, Zalzala, Aag Hi Aag and Hum Se Na Takrana. The two greeted each other with a hug and posed together for pictures.

Poonam Dhillon with kids, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, Bobby Deol with wife and son at Karan Deol's reception.

Raj Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Abhay Deol at Karan Deol's reception.

Bobby Deol was accompanied by wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol at the reception. While the father-son duo were twinning in black suits and white shirts, Tanya looked lovely in a peach saree. Sunny and Dharmendra also wore black suits with white shirts. Abhay Deol wore a dark blue kurta pyjama with a black jacket.

Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta, who is currently expecting her first child, also attended the reception. She was in a purple saree and was accompanied by husband Vatsal Sheth, who recently saw the release of his film, Adipurush. Raj Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Poonam Dhillon with her son and daughter were also among the guests. Ranveer Singh along with his entire family including wife Deepika Padukone, parents and sister was also seen.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were twinning in black at the reception. Kapil took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture with Dharmendra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Kapil Sharma posted this picture from the reception.

Anupam Kher shared some pictures with the newlyweds, Sunny and Dharmendra from the reception on Instagram. He also penned a note on the occasion. It read: “Congratulations dearest #Karan and #Drisha Deol on your marriage! My best wishes to the entire #Deol family. They are one of the most wonderful, genuine and kind people in the Hindi film Industry. I feel so much love for them! May God give them all the happiness in the world!"

Karan and Drisha had tied knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony during the day. It was attended by close family members and friends. Dharmendra was part of the baaraat along with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

