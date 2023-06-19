Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Karan Deol's wedding reception with family, sit together to watch a performance

Deepika Padukone made a rare appearance at the wedding reception of actor Karan Deol in Mumbai on Sunday. She accompanied husband Ranveer Singh at the reception hosted by Karan's father Sunny Deol. Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani also attended the reception. Karan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya during the day. Also read: Karan Deol shares dreamy first official wedding pics with wife Drisha Acharya, marks beginnging of their new journey Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception on Sunday.

A video shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone entering the reception hall at Taj Lands End. Ranveer is seen leading Deepika by hand. While Ranveer is seen in a short white sherwani and pants along with a matching stole and sunglasses, Deepika is seen in a black anarkali. They are also seen interacting with a few guests at the reception and watching a performance.

Earlier, Ranveer had attended Karan's sangeet sans Deepika. He had given Karan a long hug and also lifted him up on stage in excitement.

Ranveer's Instagram post on Sunday

On Sunday evening, Ranveer also teased his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with a post on his Instagram Stories. Without revealing what is in store for his fans, he wrote, “A new era of love begins tomorrow and it starts with this kahaani. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RRKPK.”

More about Karan Deol's reception

All from Karan's grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny Deol and uncle Bobby Deol were present at the reception. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath, Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha were also among the high profile guests at the do.

Drisha donned a floor-length embellished gown paired with diamond jewellery for the special occasion. Karan wore a black tuxedo. Sunny Deol was also seen distributing sweets to the photographers at Karan's reception.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding

Karan Deol had shared the first official wedding pictures on his Instagram page after the nuptials. He captioned the pictures: "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Drisha decked up in a red lehenga with just a mangtika and a gold necklace. Karan was in a cream sherwani with a matching turban. He arrived at the wedding venue with a baaraat that had all his family members in attendance. Dharmendra even shook a leg as he walked with the help of Bobby as part of the baaraat.

