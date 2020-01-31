Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s sons prepping to become actors, Karan Deol being ‘groomed’ for relaunch: report

bollywood

New Delhi: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made a forgettable debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas last year. Now reports claim, his younger brother Rajvir and cousin Aryaman (Bobby Deol’s son) are also preparing to become actors.

Film journalist Rajeev Masand wrote in his column for Open magazine that sources claim Rajvir and Aryaman are both training to become actors. He also added that Karan is also being “re-groomed” to be relaunched in Bollywood.

Talking about their future plans, he added, “There is talk that Bobby has had ‘casual conversations’ with Abbas-Mustan and Ramesh Taurani about a possible debut film for Aryaman. Rajvir, meanwhile, who is likely to be launched first, may make his debut in a film produced under the home banner Vijayta Films and possibly directed by Sunny.”

Karan had starred opposite debutante Sahher Bambba in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny himself. The film was extensively shot at various locations in Pir Panjal Mountain Range and Himachal Pradesh but turned out to be a critical and commercial failure.

Bobby recently flew to New York to celebrate his 51st birthday with his son. Claiming that he is sure Aryaman will become an actor one day, Bobby had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My son is studying management right now, and is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study, and want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. One day, I am sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn’t something I am sure about. He’s just 18, he can get himself into whatever he wants to.”

Talking about Karan’s career, he had told Mumbai Mirror, “I can’t speak for my brother or my nephew. Karan is a hard-working guy and I’m sure things will work out for him.” Bobby recently made a successful comeback with Housefull 4 which went on to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

