Jawaani Jaaneman screening: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor attend, Kabir Bedi pens note for granddaughter Alaya F
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D’Cruz and Mrunal Thakur attended the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman on Thursday.bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:35 IST
Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F in her debut performance, released on Friday. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Ileana D’Cruz, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrat Bharucha and Yami Gautam attended the special screening of the film on Thursday. A few of them also shared their reviews of the film on Twitter.
Alaya was spotted at the screening in a black crop top and pants. She was joined by her parents: Pooja attended with boyfriend Maneck Contractor and Alaya’s father Farhan Furniturewala arrived with his wife. Her grandfather Kabir Bedi with wife Parveen Dusanj also joined them.
“So happy to see ALAYA F, my granddaughter, starring in her first film, “Jawaani Jaaneman”, as daughter of dashing Saif Ali Khan and brilliant Tabu. She plays her heart-warming role beautifully. A delight to watch. My blessings for lifelong success. @AlayaF___ #JawaaniJaaneman,” Kabir wrote on Twitter.
So happy to see ALAYA F, my granddaughter, starring in her first film, "Jawaani Jaaneman", as daughter of dashing Saif Ali Khan and brilliant Tabu. She plays her heart-warming role beautifully. A delight to watch😁— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 31, 2020
My blessings for lifelong success.🙏@AlayaF___ #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/8WdzbsqjuA
Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri wrote, ”JawaaniJaaneman is HILARIOUS, WARM, CUTE and has its heart in the right place!! Saif is MINDBLOWING! Every scene he is in he simply ROCKS! @AlayaF___ makes a terrific debut! It never feels like it’s her 1st film! Tabu is a RIOT in her sp appearance! Absolute MUST watch!”
#JawaaniJaaneman is HILARIOUS, WARM, CUTE and has its heart in the right place!! Saif is MINDBLOWING! Every scene he is in he simply ROCKS! 😍👏👏👏 @AlayaF___ makes a terrific debut! It never feels like it’s her 1st film! Tabu is a RIOT in her sp appearance! Absolute MUST watch!— Milap (@zmilap) January 30, 2020
Congrats to @nitinrkakkar #JawaaniJaaneman is his best film since #Filmistaan He does such a terrific job! Congrats to @jayshewakramani @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @PuriAkshai @KubbraSait And the entire team of #JawaaniJaaneman This one is gonna win hearts!— Milap (@zmilap) January 30, 2020
The supporting cast in #JawaaniJaaneman is fabbb! Kumud Mishra is too cute! @KubbraSait is gorgeous and very good! @kikusharda Steals the show in his one scene! He is a highlight!!! 😂👏👏👏— Milap (@zmilap) January 30, 2020
Hichki director Siddharth P. Malhotra wrote, “Many congrats @nitinrkakkar @jayshewakramani #saif for #JawaaniJaaneman it’s a beautiful film well directed, produced and performed @AlayaF___ makes an assured debut and is genuinely lovely ! #saif does what he’s best known for..Happy for u all and wish u the best at the BO.”
Many congrats @nitinrkakkar @jayshewakramani #saif for #JawaaniJaaneman it’s a beautiful film well directed, produced and performed @AlayaF___ makes an assured debut and is genuinely lovely ! #saif does what he’s best known for..Happy for u all and wish u the best at the BO🤗 pic.twitter.com/8kreBF8zVJ— siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 30, 2020
Also read: Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 7: Varun Dhawan’s film earns Rs 56.77 cr in 1st week, Kangana’s film stands at Rs 21.36 cr
#JawaaniJaaneman is a charming, sweet & endearing film which makes you giggle and weep in equal measure!— TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) January 31, 2020
The Saif of #SalaamNamaste etc. is back in his element! Tabu is hysterical in an extended cameo while debutant @AlayaF___ makes an assured debut!
Go with the family & popcorn! pic.twitter.com/kOvSHhBB8w
Producer Tanuj Garg wrote, “Jawaani Jaaneman is a charming, sweet & endearing film which makes you giggle and weep in equal measure! The Saif of #SalaamNamaste etc. is back in his element! Tabu is hysterical in an extended cameo while debutant @AlayaF___ makes an assured debut! Go with the family & popcorn!”
Follow @htshowbiz for more