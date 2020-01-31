e-paper
Jawaani Jaaneman screening: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor attend, Kabir Bedi pens note for granddaughter Alaya F

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D’Cruz and Mrunal Thakur attended the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman on Thursday.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Yami Gautam, Alaya F, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. (Varinder Chawla)
Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F in her debut performance, released on Friday. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Ileana D’Cruz, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrat Bharucha and Yami Gautam attended the special screening of the film on Thursday. A few of them also shared their reviews of the film on Twitter.

Alaya was spotted at the screening in a black crop top and pants. She was joined by her parents: Pooja attended with boyfriend Maneck Contractor and Alaya’s father Farhan Furniturewala arrived with his wife. Her grandfather Kabir Bedi with wife Parveen Dusanj also joined them.

Ileana D’Cruz, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Vaani Kapoor at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. (Varinder Chawla )
Sonakshi Sinha, Mudassar Aziz, Alaya F, Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur Sanon and Radhika Madan at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. (Varinder Chawla )
Nushrat Bharucha, Mrunal Thakur, Aparshakti Khurana with wife and Yami Gautam at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. (Varinder Chawla )
“So happy to see ALAYA F, my granddaughter, starring in her first film, “Jawaani Jaaneman”, as daughter of dashing Saif Ali Khan and brilliant Tabu. She plays her heart-warming role beautifully. A delight to watch. My blessings for lifelong success. @AlayaF___ #JawaaniJaaneman,” Kabir wrote on Twitter.

 

Pooja Bedi with Maneck Contractor, Farhan Furniturewala with wife, Kabir Bedi with wife at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. (Varinder Chawla )
Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri wrote, ”JawaaniJaaneman is HILARIOUS, WARM, CUTE and has its heart in the right place!! Saif is MINDBLOWING! Every scene he is in he simply ROCKS! @AlayaF___ makes a terrific debut! It never feels like it’s her 1st film! Tabu is a RIOT in her sp appearance! Absolute MUST watch!”

 

 

 

Hichki director Siddharth P. Malhotra wrote, “Many congrats @nitinrkakkar @jayshewakramani #saif for #JawaaniJaaneman it’s a beautiful film well directed, produced and performed @AlayaF___ makes an assured debut and is genuinely lovely ! #saif does what he’s best known for..Happy for u all and wish u the best at the BO.”

 

Also read: Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 7: Varun Dhawan’s film earns Rs 56.77 cr in 1st week, Kangana’s film stands at Rs 21.36 cr

 

Producer Tanuj Garg wrote, “Jawaani Jaaneman is a charming, sweet & endearing film which makes you giggle and weep in equal measure! The Saif of #SalaamNamaste etc. is back in his element! Tabu is hysterical in an extended cameo while debutant @AlayaF___ makes an assured debut! Go with the family & popcorn!”

bollywood news