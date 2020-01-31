Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 7: Varun Dhawan’s film earns Rs 56.77 cr in 1st week, Kangana’s film stands at Rs 21.36 cr

bollywood

Updated: Jan 31, 2020

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, registered a moderate response at the box office in its first week. It had shown a downward trend during the weekdays and now stands at 7-day total of Rs 56.77 crore.

The Remo D’Souza film fell further on Thursday with collection of Rs 3.43 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Street Dancer 3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than ABCD2 in Week 1 [Rs 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: Rs 56.77 cr. India biz.”

#StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [₹ 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: ₹ 56.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

Street Dancer 3D had released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga which has earned Rs 21.36 crore in its first week. The film had a slow start at Rs 2.70 crore but had shown improvement during the weekend, only to fall again during the weekdays. Sharing the collections of the film, Taran tweeted, “Panga is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Monu 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: Rs 21.36 cr. India biz.”

#Panga is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 21.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

On being asked if the two films can hold fort in their second week, film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “It looks difficult for them to maintain a rhythm as the response has been low during the week. We never know what can happen at the box office but Jawaani Jaaneman will be the first preference for the audience. Tanhaji will also have its fourth weekend.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji continues to make its presence felt at the ticket counters with collections of Rs 237 crore. Calling it a super hit, Taran wrote, “Tanhaji is phenomenal in Week 3... Eats into the biz of Street Dancer 3D and Panga, both... Should hit Rs 250 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total: Rs 237.87 cr. India biz.”

#Tanhaji is phenomenal in Week 3... Eats into the biz of #StreetDancer3D and #Panga, both... Should hit ₹ 250 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total: ₹ 237.87 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

#Tanhaji biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr

Total: ₹ 237.87 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

Sharing the week-wise collections of the film, he added, ”Tanhaji biz at a glance...Week 1: Rs 118.91 cr. Week 2: Rs 78.54 cr. Week 3: Rs 40.42 cr. Total: Rs 237.87 cr. India biz. SUPER-HIT.” The Om Raut film is Ajay’s highest grossing film and the 100th film of his career.

