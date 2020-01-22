Bobby Deol opens up about nephew Karan Deol, says ‘he’s a hard-working guy, things will work out for him’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:02 IST

Actor Bobby Deol had a successful 2019, thanks to the success of Housefull 4, after years of being away from the screen. As per a report in. Mumbai Mirror, the actor will jet off to New York to celebrate his 51st birthday. He also spoke about his nephew Karan Deol.

The report adds that the actor will do so in the company of his elder son, Aryaman who is studying business management in the US. Speaking about it, he told the publication, “It’s been a couple of months since we met. Since he has no holiday coming up, I am travelling on my work-break to catch up with him.”

After being occupied with Housefull 4, Bobby has been busy shooting in Ayodhya for a show by filmmaker Prakash Jha. On the question of whether his son will follow on his footsteps and join showbiz, the actor said, “Right now he is focussed on his studies and completing his education. Today’s generation has its priorities right. Later, if and when he decides to make a career in the movies, we will support and guide him appropriately.”

It may be recalled that if Aryaman joins Bollywood, he would be the second grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra to do so. Last year, the senior actor’s grandson Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with a film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Karan is actor-politician Sunny Deol’s son, who incidentally, also directed him in the film.

Asked about how Karan’s first film fared at the box office and brother Sunny juggling responsibilities as an actor and politician, Bobby said, “I can’t speak for my brother or my nephew. Karan is a hard-working guy and I’m sure things will work out for him.”

Bobby also said that though he has been to New York several times before, he hasn’t explored the city yet; he intends to do this time. He said, “Though I’ve been to New York before, I haven’t really gone out and about. I’ll do that this time.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment: ‘If there was no Bharat, what was Mahabharat?’

Bobby, meanwhile, who starred in Housefull 4 as one of the three male leads alongwith Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, also said that he has couple of interesting films in the pipeline and will be finalised soon. He said he had been easy-going before but he is more focused now.

Housefull 4 did well at the box office garnering more than Rs 200 crores. Riding mostly on Akshay’s stardom, the film followed two timelines — one set 600 years ago and another, set in the modern-era. The film also starred Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, veteran actor Johnny Lever and actor Chunky Panday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more