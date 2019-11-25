Bobby Deol on son Aryaman joining Bollywood: ‘One day, I’m sure he’d want to be an actor’

bollywood

The Deols have been in the film business for a long time. After Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby too followed in their daddy’s footsteps. And Sunny’s son, Karan made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas recently! Eyes are now set on Bobby’s elder son Aryaman.

We ask Bobby whether Aryaman has plans for a film debut soon. Happiness is evident in his voice when he says, “My son is studying management right now, and is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study, and want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. One day, I am sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn’t something I am sure about. He’s just 18, he can get himself into whatever he wants to.”

Bobby’s journey could be an inspiration for Aryaman, in the sense that the actor was a sensation when he made his debut and even though wasn’t much visible over the last few years, made a comeback with plum projects such as Race 3 (2018) and Housefull 4 recently. What’s the biggest regret he has, if any, in his career?

“I regret letting myself loose,” says the 50-year-old, adding, “You can never guarantee a film’s success, but what you can do, is work hard. That’s in your hand. No one knows the outcome of box office, you leave it to public and God. You should never give up hard work and focus. That’s what I have learnt,” says Bobby who also owes his comeback to Salman by giving him a chance with Race 3 (2018). The actor also got to reunite with Akshay Kumar in the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

“I think friendships do. Look at both of them. So successful, yet so grounded. What they have achieved with the kind of films, is not a joke. People love them, and it’s great to be with them,” says the actor, who will be seen next in Class of ’83.

