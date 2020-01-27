e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with son in New York, Riteish Deshmukh wishes him with hilarious video

Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with son in New York, Riteish Deshmukh wishes him with hilarious video

Bobby Deol, who is celebrating his birthday in New York with his family, received hilarious birthday wishes from friends Riteish Deshmukh and Ahmed Khan.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bobby Deol is in New York to celebrate his 51st birthday.
Bobby Deol is in New York to celebrate his 51st birthday.(Instagram)
         

Actor Bobby Deol is in New York to celebrate his 51st birthday with son Aryaman, but it seems his friends back home too decided to celebrate his birthday. Taking the lead was his Housefull 4 co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video where he and choreographer Ahmed Khan are seen dancing to a hit song, Teri Adaoon Par Marta Hoon, starring Bobby and Twinkle Khanna from their debut film, Barsaat. The two dance inside what looks like a vanity van as they wish Bobby. The duo was on the sets of Baaghi 3.

(Left) A scene from the video; Bobby with his son in New York.
(Left) A scene from the video; Bobby with his son in New York.

The actor, meanwhile, took to Instagram to post a picture with his son and wrote: “No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me.” In the selfie, the actor is with his son, Aryaman on what appears to be by the sea front. Bobby’s friends and fans wrote in to wish him; producer Nikhil Dwivedi wrote: “Never thought anyone can be better or even as good looking as Dharamendra.. Rethinking now!” It is not clear for whom was Nikhil’s compliment reserved — Bobby or his handsome son. Actor Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne Panday wrote in: “Love you Bob .. happy birthday.” While fans wished him on his birthday, a few also spoke of how good-looking his son is too. One user wrote: “Good looking Bobby bhai father son.”

 

Also read | Grammys 2020 red carpet pics: Priyanka Chopra’s plunging neckline is too hot to handle, Nick Jonas is her perfect date. See best looks

Bobby had almost disappeared from the horizon till Salman Khan decided to cast him in 2018’s Race 3. While the film was universally panned by critics and did not work wonders at the box office either, it did manage to bring back Bobby into limelight. In Housefull 4, a year later, he had a much bigger role and with the film hitting the bull’s-eye, Bobby is back in the circuit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news