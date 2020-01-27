Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with son in New York, Riteish Deshmukh wishes him with hilarious video

bollywood

Actor Bobby Deol is in New York to celebrate his 51st birthday with son Aryaman, but it seems his friends back home too decided to celebrate his birthday. Taking the lead was his Housefull 4 co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video where he and choreographer Ahmed Khan are seen dancing to a hit song, Teri Adaoon Par Marta Hoon, starring Bobby and Twinkle Khanna from their debut film, Barsaat. The two dance inside what looks like a vanity van as they wish Bobby. The duo was on the sets of Baaghi 3.

(Left) A scene from the video; Bobby with his son in New York.

The actor, meanwhile, took to Instagram to post a picture with his son and wrote: “No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me.” In the selfie, the actor is with his son, Aryaman on what appears to be by the sea front. Bobby’s friends and fans wrote in to wish him; producer Nikhil Dwivedi wrote: “Never thought anyone can be better or even as good looking as Dharamendra.. Rethinking now!” It is not clear for whom was Nikhil’s compliment reserved — Bobby or his handsome son. Actor Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne Panday wrote in: “Love you Bob .. happy birthday.” While fans wished him on his birthday, a few also spoke of how good-looking his son is too. One user wrote: “Good looking Bobby bhai father son.”

Bobby had almost disappeared from the horizon till Salman Khan decided to cast him in 2018’s Race 3. While the film was universally panned by critics and did not work wonders at the box office either, it did manage to bring back Bobby into limelight. In Housefull 4, a year later, he had a much bigger role and with the film hitting the bull’s-eye, Bobby is back in the circuit.

