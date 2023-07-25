Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajvir and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma meet at a destination wedding. Watch

Last month, when Sunny Deol's elder son and actor Karan Deol got married, the wedding reception featured the reunion of former co-stars Sunny and Poonam Dhillon, who were the lead pair in the 1984 romance Sohni Mahiwal. They were accompanied by their younger children, Rajvir Deol and Paloma. Now, Rajvir and Paloma will be seen making their acting debut opposite each other in Avnish S. Barjatya's upcoming romantic film Dono. (Also Read: Poonam Dhillon reunites with Sohni Mahewal co-star Sunny Deol at his son Karan Deol's wedding reception) Rajvir Deol and Paloma in the teaser of Dono

Dono teaser

The makers of Dono released the film's teaser on Tuesday. The romantic film seems to be set on an island amidst a destination wedding. The girl Meghna (Paloma), who is the groom's friend, meets the boy Dev (Rajvir), who is the bride's friend. They're talking about rejections at the start of the teaser. They then bond across multiple ceremonies of the destination wedding, including the haldi ceremony (dressed in yellow) and the pheras.

Directorial debut of Avnish S Barjartya

Dono marks the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjatya, who is the younger son of celebrated filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya. Avnish worked as an Assistant Director on Sooraj's last two directorials, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Uunchai. The last bit of the teaser has hints of Sooraj's 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, where the groom's brother Prem (Salman Khan) falls for the bride's sister Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) during the big fat Indian wedding.

About Dono

Dono is produced by the Barjatyas' Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios. Sooraj serves as the Creative Producer on the film. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. One can hear a glimpse of the title track in the teaser. While the story is by Avnish, the screenplay is co-written by him and Manu Sharma.

About Deols and Dhillons

Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol also made his acting debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was directed and produced by Sunny. Poonam's son Amol Thakeria Dhillon also made his acting debut with the 2021 romantic comedy Tuesdays & Fridays. Now, their younger siblings are gearing up to make their big-ticket debut.

