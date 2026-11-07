After his post-credit reveal as Lord Hanuman, Sunny Deol reviews Ramayana Part 1 and says it is better than many Hollywood films

Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, released in theatres in November 5. Viewers who have seen the film were treated with one of its biggest reveals in the post-credit scene. It is Sunny Deol who makes an appearance as Lord Hanuman in the closing moments. The actor makes his appearance in a post-credit scene, offering a first glimpse of his character and setting up his role in the second installment.

Sunny Deol poses at the special screening of Ramayana: Part 1 in Mumbai. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

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On Saturday, Sunny took to Instagram to share his review of the film and urged every Hindustani to support it. He said, “I just watched Ramayana. I really, really liked it. I urge each and every Hindustani to watch it. This film is not less than any Hollywood film. But I would say it is better than them. The special effects truly transport the viewer to that time. It is my request to all of you and tell you to go and watch it.”

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Sunny Deol as Hanuman

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the post credit scene opens with a powerful musical backdrop, as Hanuman makes his entry. While his face remains hidden, a wider shot towards the end shows him flying through the air with his gada as he hails Jai Shri Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander, plays in the background, adding to the impact of the moment. The makers have revealed just enough to build curiosity around Sunny's portrayal without giving away his complete look. Before Hanuman's appearance, the film also offers a glimpse of Raghav Juyal as Meghnada, Ravana's eldest son and the crown prince of Lanka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the post credit scene opens with a powerful musical backdrop, as Hanuman makes his entry. While his face remains hidden, a wider shot towards the end shows him flying through the air with his gada as he hails Jai Shri Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander, plays in the background, adding to the impact of the moment. The makers have revealed just enough to build curiosity around Sunny's portrayal without giving away his complete look. Before Hanuman's appearance, the film also offers a glimpse of Raghav Juyal as Meghnada, Ravana's eldest son and the crown prince of Lanka. {{/usCountry}}

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Hanuman's arrival also marks a significant point in the Ramayana for the sequel which will arrive in 2028. He becomes one of the most important figures in Rama's journey after Ravana abducts Sita. From finding her in Lanka to helping Rama prepare for the war against Ravana, Hanuman plays a crucial role in the events that follow.

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About Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Ram in the film, Sai plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Shobana as Kaikashi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and more.

The first part delves into Ravana’s backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher. It also shows Ram’s childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana.