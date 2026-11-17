Mumbai, The theatrical release of Sunny Deol-starrer "Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak" has been postponed as the makers await the completion of the film's certification process amid objections from medical associations over its portrayal of doctors.

Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' release deferred as makers await certification amid objections from doctors

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The movie, which is directed by M Padmakumar and also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, was earlier scheduled for release across the country on November 20.

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The makers said a revised release date will be announced after the film receives certification from the Central Board of Film Certification .

In a statement, the makers said the complete film had not been viewed by those commenting on its narrative or intent, and urged audiences and the media to assess it in its entirety rather than form opinions based on brief promotional footage.

"Our intention has always been to bring 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed," presenter Kamal Mukut said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the makers respected the certification process and were committed to following the required procedures while protecting the creative integrity of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the makers respected the certification process and were committed to following the required procedures while protecting the creative integrity of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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"We sincerely request the media fraternity and audiences to view the film objectively and experience the complete story before arriving at any conclusions," he added.

The makers also clarified that the film was not against doctors or the medical profession but addressed corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals within a larger system.

"Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak" is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film "Joseph", which was also directed by M Padmakumar.

The original film, released in 2018, revolves around a retired police officer who uncovers an organ-harvesting racket linked to a private hospital.

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The controversy over the film's promotional material has also reached the Delhi High Court, where a group of doctors has challenged its teaser, alleging that the film portrays doctors in private hospitals as corrupt and encourages violence against healthcare professionals.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the plea on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.