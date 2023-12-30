Sunny Deol says people thought he was snobbish for not attending any parties: ‘Yeh nahi aane wala’

Sunny Deol made a grand return to the movies with Gadar 2, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The actor, who maintains a low profile in the industry and does not attend many events and parties, recently opened up to NDTV about how he was perceived as "snobbish" for not attending any parties. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra joins Salman Khan, dances to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Watch) Sunny Deol talked about avoiding parties in Bollywood. (ANI Photo) (PIB India-X)

What Sunny said

Speaking to NDTV, Sunny said, “I am a people person and I go out where I am interacting with my fans and people, then it's lovely. I am an early riser. So, I am not the guy who goes to parties. Initially, I hardly went anywhere. People used to think I am very snooty, very snobbish, and this, and that. But then they eventually understood ki yeh sharmata hai (that he is shy). Aana nahi chahta hai yeh (He does not wish to come). He doesn't drink. He doesn't know what to do. So, nahi ata (So, he does not come). They understood me afterwards. So, there is no invitation after that. Because pata hai, yeh nahi aane wala (Because they know that I would not come).”

The actor also shared that he does not like the promotional rounds that occur nowadays before the release of any film. "No, I don't enjoy it. We have seen that era, and we were comfortable in that era. Then suddenly everything started moving so fast. For me, it was an excuse. I don't like it. It is difficult to cope up," he said.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. In the first film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. It was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

