Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra joins Salman Khan, dances to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Watch

Bigg Boss 17 will celebrate New Year's Eve with a dose of fun and excitement. The new teaser promo shared by the makers on their social media accounts showed that Dharmendra, singer Mika Singh and Salman Khan will be present on the episode, along with Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In the teaser, Dharmendra is seen trying the viral Jamal Kudu step from Bobby Deol's Animal. (Also read: Sunny Deol dances with ‘my fave’ teddy bear on brother Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Watch) Dharmendra and Salman Khan doing the Jamal Kudu step.

Dharmendra dances to Jamal Kudu

The new teaser promo showed Dharmendra having a gala time with Salman Khan and others at the Bigg Boss stage. Dharmendra held the glass with his mouth and tried to balance it while dancing to the song Jamal Kudu.

Dharmendra even tried to balance it on his palm while others also joined in. Salman was also seen trying to balance the glass on his head, but the next moment, it fell, and he caught it with his hands. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh also did the same step and joined in with the fun and laughter that ensured in the process. The caption read, 'Iss new year par channel karenge guests apne andar ka Animal (In this new year, guests will channel their inner animal).'

Ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Bobby Deol's entry sequence in the film has created a sensation on the internet. A few days ago, even Sunny Deol danced to the same tune on Christmas day. Instead of balancing a glass on his head, Sunny played with his favourite teddy bear. In the Instagram caption, he wrote: Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear (teddy bear and Christmas tree emoticons)."

More about Jamal Kudu

In Animal, Bobby Deol's character enters dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, while balancing a glass on his head. Speaking to Bollywood Spy about the step, Bobby had revealed that it was he who had come up with the idea of the dance step. "I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) liked it," he had said.

