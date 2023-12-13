Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu garners over 1.9 million views in just 3 hours, fans say: 'Can't get enough'

T-Series on Wednesday released the full video of the Animal song Jamal Kudu. Taking to its YouTube channel, the music conglomerate posted the over two-minute-long song showing the entry of Bobby Deol's character Abrar. (Also Read | Animal worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol film makes ₹757 crore) Bobby Deol in a still from Animal song Jamal Kudu.

Jamal Kudu full music video

In the video, Bobby dances to the song as several women sing it at his wedding. The music video has garnered over 1.9 million views in three hours. The song is reportedly a remake of the Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo.

Fans react to Jamal Kudu video

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Bobby deol sir is not just a name, it's an emotion for millions of people across the world." "Just can't get enough of Lord Bobby, this entry scene will always be in the mind to cherish every time," said another fan. A comment read, "This entry scene just blew the entire theatre to some another level!! One of the best entries of any villain in Bollywood."

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime. Animal also stars Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Animal worldwide gross collection

The action drama movie has so far raised ₹757.73 crore gross in global box office collections since its release. T-Series, one of the production houses behind Animal, shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official Instagram account on Wednesday. "#Animal record-breaking reign continues 12-day worldwide gross," the banner captioned the post, adding that the film earned ₹757.73 crore in worldwide gross figures in 12 days.

More about Animal

The pan-India film was released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While it has set the cash registers ringing, Animal has been labelled misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

